Days after the Internet got furious over Oppenheimer featuring a s*x scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh as she asks him to recite the Bhagavad Gita, it is now Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur who has raised objections on the controversial scene. Mr Thakur, as per the reports, lashed out at the officials at the Central Board of Film Certification for approving the scene. Scroll down to read the details.

Oppenheimer is performing exceptionally well at the domestic box-office and has crossed Rs. 50 Crore In India. Christopher Nolan’s directorial has been facing the heat ever since the news of Cillian Murphy’s character reading the Bhagavad Gita during a steamy scene came out.

According to NDTV, action could be taken against Central Board of Film Certification officials. Sources have revealed that Mr Thakur is upset at the authority over “objectionable” scenes in the movie between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh. He has questioned them over how the scene could be passed when it featured the Bhagavad Gita, which is a sacred Hindu religious text. If reports are to be believed, Mr Thakur might soon take action against some of the officials who are responsible for it. Apart from Mr Thakur, Uday Mahurkar, Information Commissioner with the Government of India, recently slammed the film over the same. While sharing a press release by the ‘Save Culture Save India Foundation’, on social media, he asserted, “One is perplexed as to how the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) could approve the film with this scene.”

MOVIE OPPENHEIMER’S ATTACK ON BHAGWAD GEETA Press Release of Save Culture Save India Foundation Date: July 22, 2023 It has come to the notice of Save Culture Save India Foundation that the movie Oppenheimer which was released on 21st July contains scenes which make a scathing… pic.twitter.com/RmJI0q9pXi — Uday Mahurkar (@UdayMahurkar) July 22, 2023

While taking a dig at Oppenheimer, Uday Mahurkar tweeted, “A scene in the film shows a woman make a man read Bhagwad Geeta (sic) aloud while getting over him and doing s*xual intercourse..”

The press release shared by Mahurkar mentioned, “This should be investigated by I & B Ministry on an urgent basis and those involved should be severely punished.”

For the unversed, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is his first movie to get an R-rating. However, India’s censor board passed the film a U/A rating as reportedly the studio cut some shots of the s*x scene to reduce its length.

