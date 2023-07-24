A very unlikely pair Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon, starred in the 2011 romance drama Water for Elephants. Things between the two got a bit awkward when they had to film a kissing scene. Pattinson, at the time of the shoot, fell sick and had a cold, therefore, locking lips for the scene proved to be a task. The two, in their earlier interviews, spoke about the same. Scroll down to know the details.

Robert Pattinson, on the work front, will be seen in a movie called Mickey 17 which is slated to hit the theatres in 2024. He was last seen in The Batman, which was directed by Mat Reeves.

Circling back to Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon’s awkward kissing scene, as per MTV, the actor in 2011 revealed that he fell ill at the time of the shoot and had pretty nasty symptoms. “I was doing it when I had a really bad cold”, said Pattinson adding, “My nose is running all over the place, and it was in one of the additional photography scenes, and Reese had this wig on, and literally, I was wiping my nose on her wig.” Witherspoon too spoke about the same incident, recalling the incident as unpleasant. The actress, who at the time was dating her now-husband Jim Toth, confirmed what Pattinson said and shared, “He did have a very runny nose, yeah. The Hollywood star added, “It wasn’t appealing; it wasn’t pleasant” and asked to “bring a Sudafed.”

Talking of kisses, Robert Pattinson, once recalled kissing his ex-lover Kristen Stewart confessing got jitters before the scene where he kisses Stewart for the first time during the making of Twilight.

“You don’t really prepare for it. It was a very specific tone which you had to get,” said The Lighthouse star adding, “No one really said anything. It was like, ‘Just do whatever.’ But that was the audition scene.”

He further stated, “It was very intimidating. Because you’re really putting yourself on the line. It’s like, ‘OK, I have to be s*xy now. And I’m not really acting. This is just how I kiss people.’ And if someone was like ‘That was really gross what you’re doing. Just do something else.’”

