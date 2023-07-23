Kristen Stewart dodged the question about her s*xuality several times in the past but came out when the time was right. In 2019, she made her relationship with Dylan Meyer official on social media. On the other hand, Cate Blanchett has expressed on several occasions that she is frustrated with the constant speculations about her s*xuality. While the two have had their own journey when it comes to their s*xual orientation, both the ladies are extremely fierce and a force to be reckoned with.

While the actresses have not starred in any movie together (as of yet), they once appeared together in 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival. The two shared a moment that was caught on camera, and the internet cannot stop gushing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An old video of the two surfaced on Instagram recently when Kristen Stewart could not stop staring at Cate Blanchett. Both the divas wore blazer suits and looked super chic and classy. While Cate appeared in a pink power suit, the Twilight actress donned a tweed lavender blazer over a white tank top. At one instance, the latter sneakily peaked inside the Bombshell actress’s blazer and checked out her cl*avage.

The funny thing happened when Cate Blanchett caught Kristen Stewart in the act and gave her a sharp look as soon as she saw her checking her out. After that, the Twilight fame got embarrassed immediately and tried to cover up by looking anywhere but at Cate!

While she did that, the Thor: Ragnarok star buttoned up the blazer properly and eased up the crease. All of this was captured on camera, and obviously, the netizens had a lot to say about it. The video shared by the page dykeblanchett got flooded with comments by fans, and here’s what they said –

“Kristen took one for the team! We ALL LOOKED!”

“That was a full 1-second stare, lmao. Not even a passing glance, just a full-on stare. Cate was just like “damn, really? Get a good enough look?” 😂😂😂”

“i can’t stop laughing 😂🤧 the way cate just closed her buttons up 😂😂😂”

“Cate said “that can happen when i come out”

“SHE CLOSED IT SO FAST”

“There should be a movie with the both of them!”

“Kristin is so cringe”

“I mean even if you’re straight sometimes you can’t help look at a pair of baps if they’re right there. I mean, I’m not straight, but you know what I mean.”

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by queer cate blanchett lookbook (@dykeblanchett)

Let us know what you think of Kristen Stewart and Cate Blanchett’s chemistry, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Hugh Jackman Received Cut-Offs Of His P*nis As A Wrap Gift After Filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine & Revealed “I Got Frames Of Film, And I Am Looking…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News