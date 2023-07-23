Matt Damon and Angelina Jolie are Hollywood’s acting powerhouses who hae given impeccable performances. Both of them worked together in The Good Shepherd movie and their acting was highly applauded by the audiences. As they both even had a kissing scene in the movie, it was the actor who once shared about the romantic scenes with Jolie were “embarrassing” to film because he knows the 31-year-old beauty so well.

Damon knews Jolie as he was good friends with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. While the ex-couple parted their ways, it was difficult for Damon to get intimate with the actress. Read on ahead to find out what he had to say about the scenes in the 2006 American spy film produced and directed by Robert De Niro.

During the promotions of The Good Shepherd, Matt Damon revealed he hated kissing Angelina Jolie in the movie. He said puckering up to Brad Pitt’s other half in the Robert De Niro thriller was ’embarrassing’ because he knows her so well. “We’re old friends so it was like kissing my sister and really awkward, and generally awfulIn,” said Damon in a conversation with Reveal magazine.

While no one would have missed the chance to kiss Angelina Jolie, it was Matt Damon who felt she was like a sister to her as he found the situation a but awkward. However, it is the kissing scenes, that can make it easy to forget that the people in these scenes are actors who aren’t really feeling these emotions. “It’s weird. … We all know each other,” added the actor.

Following the fallout between Jolie and Brad Pitt, things have been pretty rough for the ex-couple. Considering their controversial past, both of them are not in touch with other as they often avoid talking about each other.

On the other hand, Matt Damon was recently seen in the Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic, Oppenheimer and his performance was widelyt applauded by the audiences. Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

