Brie Larson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Her acting capabilities have spoken for themselves, as she also bagged an Oscar award. Adding to her accomplishments, she also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the strongest Marvel characters, Captain Marvel. While she made her debut in 2019 with her solo titular movie, she will be seen in the sequel as well.

Interestingly enough, as the teaser and trailer of her highly anticipated MCU sequel began to roll out, Brie joined the list of MCU’s elite actors. The Oscar-winning actress is now part of an exclusive club that features names like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and a few others. Read on to find out more about it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the new trailer of The Marvels, the studios also released brand new official posters of the movie, which is scheduled to be released on November 10. In the poster, Brie Larson’s name is actually the only one billed before the film’s title, which is a very exclusive credit only given to six other actors in MCU history. Any guesses who the actors would be?

Before Brie Larson, it was The Big Three Avengers actors. Along with RDJ, Hemsworth & Evans, the elite consists of Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Scarlett Johansson. Looking at the list, Brie is the last one to join the list, as before her, it was the Ant-Man actor who got the exclusive credit. However, it was Robert Downey Jr who got the exclusive credit first in his second Iron Movie movie even though he started the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming Larson-starrer movie will push her character to be one of the most important characters moving further into the Multiverse Saga. It has been teased that The Marvels will have major ties to the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, it has been rumoured that she will be one of the Avengers’ biggest names when the team assembles once again for the team-up outing.

Let us know what do you think about Brie Larson, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Hugh Jackman Received Cut-Offs Of His P*nis As A Wrap Gift After Filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine & Revealed “I Got Frames Of Film, And I Am Looking…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News