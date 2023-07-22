Shahid Kapoor, for a long time, was known as the chocolate boy of Bollywood but is now the ‘Bloody Daddy’, and his transformation over the years as an actor has been phenomenal. Still, one thing remains constant, and that’s his affection for the Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson. Shahid, on multiple occasions, expressed his fondness for the Black Widow star, and today we have brought you a throwback of all those times with his fantasies going wild in all possible ways.

Scarlett is also much more than her heavenly beauty, and not just the Farzi actor, but many people go weak in the knees at the mention of her name. She stole hearts with the portrayal of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Newsable.AsiaNet News, Shahid Kapoor was once asked, “If you’re an invisible guy, which girl would you like to watch take a shower?” to which the actor took Scarlett Johansson’s name. As per that report, he further enquired, “Why should I watch a girl taking a shower then? How useless would my invisibility be?” before taking ScarJo’s name and said, “I find Scarlett hot so…” And then when he was asked about his fantasy further, he added with a smirk, “Awesome in the shower eh.”

In another interview, Simi Garewal asked him a similar question, and he once again named Scarlett Johansson. Once in one of Koffee With Karan’s Season 4 episodes, he appeared with Sonakshi Sinha, and in that episode, Karan Johar asked him about a rumour Shahid would like people to start about him.

He replied, “That actress Scarlett’s marriage broke up because of me.” Shahid Kapoor, further expressing his fantasy rumour about Scarlett Johansson, added, “I would do so many things that everything in her life breaks up only because of me.” He continued, “I think Scarlett is unbelievably hot. I used to find her hot before she became a star, and somebody tell her that. So that she understands that my feelings are real because everybody else came into her life after she became a star.”

Check out the snippet from the show here on Instagram’s shahid kapoor zaynab’s handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shahid kapoor zaynab 🦋 (@shahidkapoor.ir)



For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s Proposal To Cast Him In Baiju Bawra Despite His 1000 Crore Box Office Comeback? KRK Makes Shocking Claims!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News