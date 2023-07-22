Sanjay Leela Bhansali is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian directors. The man takes his own sweet time to wrap up his work, and he’s almost on every actor’s wishlist. Among all the Bollywood stars, the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and SLB is the most demanded one but it seems to be not happening anytime soon, as per KRK’s claim. Keep reading to know more!

SLB last director Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. Despite the Covid scare, the film went on to earn over 100 crores nett at the Indian box office. Post that, the director is yet to decide about his next confirmed big screen project, but there are strong rumours that SLB to come up with much-talked-about Baiju Bawra as his next biggie.

As per the last update, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are reportedly to be in Baiju Bawra. But now, KRK has made a shocking claim that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will see the box office performance of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani before finalising Ranveer. He also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan had asked SLB to cast him in the film but was turned down.

Talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali turning down Shah Rukh Khan, KRK said, “Master director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is trying to do casting of his next film #BaijuBawra for last 6 months but he is not able to finalise anyone. #SRK asked SLB to do film with him but SLB doesn’t seem interested to cast SRK in this film. SLB might cast Hrithik or Aamir khan.”

Check out the tweets below:

Master director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is trying to do casting of his next film #BaijuBawra for last 6 months but he is not able to finalise anyone. #SRK asked SLB to do film with him but SLB doesn’t seem interested to cast SRK in this film. SLB might cast Hrithik or Aamir khan. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 21, 2023

I do confirm here that Director Sanjay Leela is not making film #Inshaallah now. And I do confirm this also that SLB is not doing his next film #BaijuBawra with #RanveerSingh! He can decide on Ranveer after release of his film “Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani”! Depends on Result. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 21, 2023

What are your thoughts about KRK’s claim about Shah Rukh Khan’s casting in Baiju Bawra? Share with us through comments!

