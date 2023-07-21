Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the country and has bagged several accolades as well. Besides, she is also known for speaking her mind. She once even slammed Salman Khan for his statement about depression.

Deepika has always advocated for mental health and how it is important to care for our minds just as we care for our bodies. She has also spoken about her battle with depression and how the journey has been for her fighting it, overcoming it, and all the other barriers she faced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Zoom Entertainment, Deepika Padukone called out Salman Khan stating how depression is not a choice. Back then, Deepika had said, “People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice!”

Salman had said, “I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham earlier this year. She will be next seen in Atlee’s film Jawan. The film’s trailer was also released online, creating a buzz on the internet. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to release.

Padukone also has films like Project K and The Intern remake in her kitty. On the other hand, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. It is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai. The film will also see Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist.

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Gets Trolled For Carrying Tiniest Bag As She Flaunted Her Cl*avage In A S*xy Shimmery Saree, Netizen Say “Iss Ke Purse Mein Kya Hoga”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News