Kamal Haasan is currently enjoying San Diego Comic-Con, where the first sneak peek of his upcoming movie Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and others, was shown to the audience. While the teaser preview received a mixed reaction from the audience, the actors of the film are very eager for the movie to hit the screens.

While Prabhas was already there for the event, along with Kamal, Amitabh Bachchan, who couldn’t join the team, attended it via video call. There, Kamal mentioned that he hated Amitabh’s Sholay. Shocking, right? Well, scroll ahead to read why he said that.

While talking about working with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan said as quoted in News18, “We are very honoured to be living with Amitji’s energy,” to which Big B responded, “Stop being so modest, Kamal. You are much greater than all of us.” He further added, “Each film of his is filled with reality. He puts so much effort in each film. The roles that he has played are quite amazing. It’s an honour to be in the same film as him. We have done a couple of films together but this one is going to be very special.”

When the two of them were sharing this moment, Kamal Haasan recalled he hated Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay. Jokingly added, , “I was an assistant director on Sholay. I couldn’t sleep the night I watched it because I hated the film so much. I hated the filmmaker even more. I had the opportunity of working with a great filmmaker and that was my reaction and I told him. As a technician, I couldn’t sleep that night and Amitji has done many such movies. Him saying nice things about my films is something I had never imagined.”

Now, while a large part of the audience is waiting for Project K to release, the other part is lashing out and accusing Deepika Padukone’s poster of Zendaya‘s look from Dune and Prabhas’ of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man.

Well, did you know about Kamal Haasan’s hatred towards Sholay? Let us know.

