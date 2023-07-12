Tom Holland and Zendaya are indeed the ‘It’ couple in Hollywood. Seeing their affection towards each other, fans often wonder when the two will tie the knot or start a family. However, fans’ wish once took a drastic turn as a rumour claimed the Euphoria star was pregnant. It ended with the actress taking things in her hand and slamming the claims.

Tom and Zendaya first met on the sets of their 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. While the English actor debuted as Peter Parker of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress played his love interest MJ.

The Hollywood couple were tight-lipped about their romance in the initial years but never failed to support and compliment each other publicly. As they gradually began accepting their dating life in public, they still kept the details to themselves. However, last year, in 2022, Zendaya’s pregnancy rumours started making rounds. Someone had shared a fake ultrasound report online that showed the Dune actress herself posted it on Instagram with the caption, “I love you. Halfway there.”

The fake post went viral in no time with the hashtag ‘ZendayaIsPregnant’ trending on Twitter. Even the actress’ fans were quick enough to comment on the same as they assumed she was pregnant with the Uncharted actor. In the end, Zendaya herself had to slam the rumours as she indirectly addressed the same.

To all the people who are asking if Zendaya is pregnant. She is not pregnant. Somebody just post a video (the picture in right) and then showed the video (you just got krissed) to show Zendaya’s pregnancy was just a rumour. #Zendaya pic.twitter.com/6UEStaV6Cw — iloveobriens (@iloveobriens) June 15, 2022

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 26 year old mentioned how such rumours are the reason why she stays inactive on Twitter. She wrote, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter… Just making stuff up for no reason… weekly.”

Zendaya said please stop saying I’m pregnant pic.twitter.com/jJX5zHbGvW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 15, 2022

Well, it seems that Tom Holland now wants to start his family with his ladylove Zendaya. During a recent interaction with People, the actor said, “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world. I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!”

