Tom Holland has been acting since he was nine-year-old but he shot to fame with his Spider-Man role in 2016 where he first appeared as the Marvel superhero in Captain America: Civil War. The actor has starred in multiple Spider-Man movies since then. However, Holland, in his most recent interview, claimed that he likes to stay away from Hollywood as much as possible and hates the business angle of it. This comes after, in June, he dropped a hint that he might stop playing Spider-Man on the big screen. Read on to know the scoop.

Tom Holland, on the personal front, is rumoured to be engaged with his longtime girlfriend Zendaya. The duo is apparently also planning to move in together soon. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Speaking to Jay Shetty on his podcast, Tom Holland, according to a Reddit post, said, “’Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me.” The British star continued, “The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it. But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

Holland then revealed that some of his pals have “lost themselves” in the business. “I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business,” said the Hollywood actor.

The latest comments of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor come after, in June, he hinted about leaving the Spider-Man franchise. “If I just played Spider-Man for the rest of my life, I’d still be the luckiest kid alive.”

However, he then explained, “I’m going to have to plead the fifth there, because I’m not prepared to start talking about the future of Spider-Man – as everyone knows, I love him, he changed my life. I love the character.”

Tom Holland further stated, “Should we find a way to tell his story and do justice to him, we will do so, but if we can’t find a way to do that… if we can’t find a way to compete with the third one, then he’ll swing off into the sunset.”

