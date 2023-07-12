The world of Showbiz is really unpredictable and a lot of actors/actresses do really weird or unethical things to get a breakthrough role that could change their lives forever. So, it didn’t come as a surprise when actor Shia LaBeouf revealed that he was asked to show an image of his p*nis before the makers started shooting the popular erotic movie, ‘Nymphomaniac’.

The movie, directed by controversial filmmaker Lars von Trier, delves into the story of a middle-aged woman with a massive sexual appetite. LaBeouf portrayed the character Jerome Morris, an office worker, in this unconventional cinematic exploration of sexuality. The actor received a lot of praise for his acting but had to face a precarious situation when he was asked to provide an image of his genitalia prior to the start of filming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview given to Zenpro Productions (via FandomWire) in 2014, Shia LaBeouf opened up about the unforgettable experience he had when the producers of the movie asked him to show a picture of his p*nis. The ‘Transformers‘ star also noted that his entire team got really scared when they got to know about the letter.

“The first info we got – and I’ll never forget this because my entire team reacted with such a fear – the first request on the production end, not from Lars[Von Trier]… was pictures of my p*nis… Lars goes, ‘Alright… Send him the letter’. The letter was, ‘Are you game?’ I guess the first test was, ‘Let’s time how long it takes this motherf**ker to send his d**k over the Internet.’ It was like 20 minutes. So they were like, ‘All right, kid’s ready’,” Shia LaBeouf said during the interview.

The request for an explicit photograph startled Shia LaBeouf, his team, and his fans, as such demands are typically unheard of in the industry. Despite all of this, the actor went on to portray the character of Jerome Morris and stunned everyone with his impeccable skills.

This revelation sheds light on the lengths some individuals in the entertainment industry may go to push boundaries. The incident also serves as a reminder that people in positions of power within the industry must ensure the safety and well-being of performers, both physically and emotionally.

‘Nymphomaniac’ is considered to be one of the most controversial movies of this generation and the aforementioned news may have contributed to the discussions about the representation of sexuality and the treatment of actors in explicit scenes.

Shia LaBeouf starrer ‘Nymphomaniac’ is currently streaming on MUBI.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Fall Concert Following Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling’s Barbie, Gets Banned In Vietnam Over China’s Dubious Nine-Dash Line – Here’s Everything To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News