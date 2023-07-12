Looks like Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are getting closer as they have been spending a lot of time with each other. A latest report has suggested that the Colombian singer partied the night away with the Formula 1 champion over the weekend. Sources have claimed that the two seemed very friendly and had a gala time with each other. Scroll down to read the scoop.

It was recently reported that Shakira might be in a love triangle between Lewis Hamilton and Hollywood star Tom Cruise but after the latest update, it appears Tom is clearly out of the picture. The singer along with Lewis apparently also went on a vacation together.

Speaking of the latest, according to The Daily Mail, Shakira partied into the early hours with Lewis Hamilton further fuelling up the romance rumours. The publication shared that the award-winning crooner headed to Tape nightclub in London to spend some quality time with the racer. Sources spilled the beans on the same saying, “They were on a VIP table together in the venue and Shakira was seen locked in conversation with Lewis as well as various other members of his entourage.” The source added, “She appeared to be having a great time and was up dancing close to the table where she had been sitting with Lewis.”

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer apparently partied till 3 am before she called out a night. However, Lewis, it seems, was in no mood to head back home as he stayed back till 6 am.

Spilling the details on their apparent date night, the source added, “Shakira called it a night around 3.30am and was picked up by a chauffeur who took her back to the Hotel Café Royal.”

The insider added, “Lewis was more hardcore and stayed out clubbing until 6am and went to The Rosewood hotel for a kip” adding that the duo appeared “very friendly.”

The rumours have been going strong ever since the Grammy-winning singer was spotted at the Grand Prix last month in Barcelona. Shakira also extended her support to Lewis at the recent British Grand Prix.

