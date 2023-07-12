Johnny Depp witnessed a huge blow when he was ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3 after the loss of UK trial against The Sun. Those ‘wife beater’ claims made him suffer a lot financially and in terms of his Hollywood career. As for Amber Heard, she continues to be a part of Aquaman 2 despite losing the $50 million defamation trial. But looks like Warner Bros has finally realized they were taking a huge risk and is now taking a step back.

There have been numerous times now that rumours around Amber’s role in Aquaman 2 getting reduced made the rounds. Some even suggested that the studio was looking for an apt replacement and Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke was being considered. But Warner Bros refuted all such reports and confirmed Johnny Depp’s ex-wife is very much a part of their film as she was initially planned.

As most know, The Flash tanked at the box office, and one of the major reasons was the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. It looks like Warner Bros has finally learnt a lesson and refuses to let the same fate be witnessed by Aquaman 2. The Jason Momoa starrer has already spent $205 million in budget, and with the reshoots, it looks like a worrisome scenario now.

The rumours have been sparked after Aquaman star Patrick Wilson allegedly confirmed the reshoots in the latest interview. As per Pop Topic, he said, “I was with [the Aquaman character] just last week” which many thought was a hint that he’s involved in the reshoots.

Indeed Johnny Depp’s victory in the last battle against Amber Heard has turned out to be a significant loss even for the DCEU film.

Aquaman 2 is slated for a 20th December 2023 release. Only time will tell if Amber Heard finally gets replaced in Aquaman 2.

