The new DC Universe has hyped up the superhero fandom ever since its first slate was announced. As it has been announced that David Corenswet will be the new Clark Kent in the upcoming Superman: Legacy, more new cast members have been announced. Adding to the cast, James Gunn’s first movie in Chapter 1 of the DCU has ramped up its star-studded cast, with Nathan Fillion joining the project as Guy Gardner, aka Green Lantern. However, the netizens did not receive the announcement well enough as they demanded to call back Ryan Reynolds for the role.

Nathan Fillion worked with Gunn in his last MCU outing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, as he played a character named Karja, who was one of the many elite security guards called Orgosentries in the movie. Additionally, he also played T.D.K. in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was a part of the scraped DCEU.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While in the past, the character of Green Lantern was played by none other than Ryan Reynolds, the netizens are not quite happy with the new casting. Along with Nathan Fillion, some of the actors announced are Isabela Merced, who will play Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi, who will play Mister Terrific. On Twitter, fans are split on Fillion’s Superman: Legacy casting as the DCU’s first iteration of Green Lantern. While some are asking to bring back Ryan Reynolds, others aren’t convinced that Fillion is the right fit.

“I’ll just rewatch the Ryan Reynolds one,” said a user upon Nathan Fillion being cast as one of the Green Lantern in Superman Legacy.

So, superBOY & Geriatric Lantern? I’ll just rewatch the Ryan Reynolds one.. — JNA (@JoeAShmo1) July 12, 2023

“I just wish Ryan Reynolds got another shot at Green Lantern,” said another.

Tbf I always imagined guy Gardener was in his late 30s. I just wish Ryan Reynolds got another shot at Green Lantern — Clanka 🦬🎰🧦☘️ (@LLphins) July 11, 2023

“Ryan Reynolds could’ve did way better as the Green Lantern,” said second.

Ryan Reynolds could’ve did way better as the Green Lantern — Losíto Hndrxx 🇹🇹🇩🇴 (@KidRehabJr) July 11, 2023

“WHY THE F*CK are they using GUY GARDNER??? quite literally the worst green lantern bro without a doubt jon stewart should’ve been option 1 after what happened w Ryan Reynolds and Hal Jordan,” said another, blasting the casting.

WHY THE FUCK are they using GUY GARDNER??? quite literally the worst green lantern bro without a doubt jon stewart should’ve been option 1 after what happened w ryan reynolds and hal jordan. my hope for this new is universe is so low — astro (@astr0ooos) July 12, 2023

“Ryan Reynold’s Green Lantern movie is so bad that we get Guy Gardner before we see another Hal Jordan,” tweeted another.

Ryan Reynold’s Green Lantern movie is so bad that we get Guy Gardner before we see another Hal Jordan. 😂 https://t.co/BOC68faSnN — imadh (@imadhnizar) July 12, 2023

Let us know what do you think about the new casting of Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern and fans demanding to bring back Ryan Reynolds. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Mission: Impossible 7 Leaked Online HD Print, This Might Give A Huge Blow To Its Box Office In India? It’s Available For Free To Download Illegally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News