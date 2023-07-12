It is Barbenheimer time, and moviegoers have picked their side. While some of them are still debating about which side to pick, it is really a tough call. With all that, even the casts and makers are trying to cash in on the opportunity and are supporting each other. However, a new report claims that the Oppenheimer helmer is reportedly unhappy with the Margot Robbie starrer Barbie sharing the same release date.

Ahead of the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, the pop culture world has given endless jokes, memes, comics, fan art, and mashups pairing these two unlikely release day siblings. As both movies belong to totally contrasting genres, the upcoming weekend seems to be due to an overcrowded summer movie season, resulting in a playful box-office battle between Robbie and Nolan.

Throughout the promotional tours of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan has been pretty polite during the film’s press tour, but it seems that in private spaces, the filmmaker revealed his disdain. According to a report by Insider, the filmmaker is reportedly upset with Warner Bros. For most of his career, Nolan has released his movies through Warner Bros. as they release the upcoming Margot Robbie starrer Barbie movie, the filmmaker is unhappy.

Being released on the same weekend as Oppenheimer, especially since mid-July, has been known in the movie business as “Nolan’s weekend” for years. Christopher Nolan is not very happy with the decision with the former Ally studio. Starting with 2002’s Insomnia,” Nolan and WB include some of their most beloved titles like Inception, Dunkirk, and The Dark Knight trilogy.

The report also adds that there was even an attempt by the movie theatre community to get Warner Bros. Pictures to move Barbie’s release date. Still, the studio would not relinquish its spot and clashed it with Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Let us know what do you think about Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

