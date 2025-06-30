Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, has pulled off a big surprise at the worldwide box office, as by the end of the second weekend, it almost scored a double century. Yes, you read that right! The film will be scoring a double century, which is beyond everyone’s expectations. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 10!

Performs really well during the second weekend

Hindi comedy-drama managed to rake in winning numbers by the end of the second weekend. In India, it performed brilliantly between its second Friday and second Sunday by earning 33.82 crore net, which equals 39.90 crore gross. Even in the overseas market, the film picked up well in the second weekend with support from the UAE-GCC and North America.

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

Overall, Sitaare Zameen Par has earned 122.28 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 144.29 crores. Overseas, it has earned 51 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 10-day worldwide box office collection stands at 195.29 crore gross.

Going by the trend, the Aamir Khan starrer is expected to have strong numbers during the second week, and there’s an outside chance of hitting the 250 crore mark globally.

Worldwide box office collection breakdown:

India net – 122.28 crores

India gross – 144.29 crores

Overseas gross – 51 crores

Worldwide gross – 195.29 crores

Becomes the 5th highest-grosser of Bollywood in 2025

With 195.29 crore gross in the kitty, Sitaare Zameen Par has surpassed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (174.21 crores) to become Bollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film of 2025. It will soon surpass Salman Khan’s Sikandar (211.34 crores) to grab the 4th spot.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Housefull 5 – 292.72 crores Raid 2 – 242.56 crores Sikandar – 211.34 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 195.29 crores

