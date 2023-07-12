Barbie-led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has been in the news for obvious reasons, its content, but it made headlines after it got banned from Vietnam a few days back, and the scenic country has now banned the K-Pop girl band BLACKPINK from performing there. It has everything to do with China’s dubious Nine Dash Line and its claims over the South China Sea. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Earlier, it was reported that the Greta Gerwig directorial got banned in Vietnam and soon after that Philippines too called in a ban on the film, claiming that it denigrates the country’s sovereignty. For the unversed, the South Korean band comprises of Jennie Kim, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose; they are a rage among the audience with their fanbase known as the ‘Blinks’.

As per Euro News via Hindustan Times, Barbie, BLACKPINK, and the Chinese drama Flight to You on Netflix have been ordered to get banned from Vietnam because of the nine-dash line showing some of the islands on the South China Sea as non-Vietnamese territory. That has been the case for the Margot Robbie starrer and the Netflix drama where a map showcases the controversial line depicting China’s hold on around 90 per cent of the sea.

The BLACKPINK performance was set to take place in the Hanoi region of Vietnam, and the concert organizer, iME, is a firm based in Beijing; the reason for landing in controversy is that the company’s website includes the map with the nine-dash line. Not just the authorities the social media users in the country also raised their voices calling for a boycott of the concert. Following the outrage, iME apologised for the map, and an investigation has been launched by Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture and Information.

The organiser issued a statement that said, “The image of the map on the website does not represent the territory of any country and we are aware of respecting the sovereignty and culture of all the countries where iME has a presence. iME quickly reviewed and committed to replace the images that are not suitable for Vietnamese.”

The nine-dash line is a very sensitive matter for the neighbouring countries of China making territorial claims on the South China Sea. It is being countered by Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines, hence the ban on BLACKPINK and Barbie. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the South Korean girl band’s event became a “hot-button issue”.

The spokesperson, Pham Thu Hang, said, “In Vietnam, the promotion and use of products or publications featuring the ‘nine-dash line’ is a violation of Vietnamese law and is unacceptable.” In the case of Barbie, Warner Bros defended themselves by saying, “The map in Barbie Land is a child-like crayon drawing. The doodles depict Barbie’s make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the ‘real world.’ It was not intended to make any type of statement.”

For more updates on BLACKPINK, stay tuned to Koimoi!

