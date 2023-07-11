Greta Gerwig has been diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

The ‘Barbie’ director opened up about the condition – which can lead to impulsive behaviour and trouble concentrating – in a new interview with the Guardian, revealing she always had a lot of energy as a child but she didn’t get diagnosed until she was an adult.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greta Gerwig told the newspaper: “[At school I] had a ton of energy. Now, as an adult, I have ADHD – they diagnosed me. But as a kid, my mum was like: ‘Let’s sign her up for every activity. Let’s tire her out’. I’ve always had a tremendous amount of enthusiasm. I was just interested in, like, everything. I had a really active imagination. I had a lot of really deep feelings. I was emotional.”

The 39-year-old actress/director is mum to two kids with her partner and collaborator Noah Baumbach, and she says her eldest son has inherited her love of “high drama”.

Greta Gerwig explained: “Occasionally, he’ll have these moments of high drama. He’ll fall to the floor. He did this the other day. I wasn’t able to make him breakfast instantly because I was feeding my three-month-old, and he fell to the floor, weeping and said: ‘I’m having a sorely trying day. It’s already a problem’. I was like: ‘Oh, such drama’. But also, like: ‘Oh, that’s from me’.That’s my level of grandiose.”

The couple co-wrote ‘Barbie’ together, but Noah decided against attending the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday (09.07.23) to show his support for the ongoing Writers Guild of America strikes, which have been running this year as part of a dispute over pay and conditions with studio bosses.

During the glitzy event, Greta gave a note to Noah as well as the striking writers, saying: “My co-writer and co-creator, my partner in love and art, Noah Baumbach is not here. He is passionately supporting the fight of the Writers Guild of America. From the first line to the last cut, this movie is his as much as anyone’s. He is a Barbie girl. Nothing in ‘Barbie‘ happened without him, and nothing in Hollywood happens without writers.”

Must Read: Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Breaks Silence On Barbenheimer, Clashing With Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer At The Box Office & Says “I Thinking You’ve Got To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News