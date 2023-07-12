Chris Hemsworth is one of the most handsome men not in only Hollywood but across the globe. He is blessed with a gorgeous wife, Elsa Pataky; together, they made three adorable babies – India, Tristan and Sasha. The family is enjoying their vacation in Spain, and their postcard pictures will surely give you a reformed urge to pack your back and head out for the next destination. Not to mention their perfectly toned physique setting up all-new goals; scroll down to get the deets.

Hemsworth‘s risk of getting Alzheimer’s hit the actor and his wife quite hard, but they are living in the moment and making wonderful memories. The actor, who is known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave a dicey answer about his Marvel return, especially after his last solo film, Thor: Love and Thunder, failed to impress the fans.

Chris Hemsworth shared a carousel of pictures, moments from their Spain vacay, on his Instagram handle with his wife showcasing her underb**bs in a neon green two-piece and he flaunting those drool-worthy abs. The MCU star captioned the post, “A little fun in the sun in Spain 🇪🇸”. Soaking in the sun on the deck of a yacht and in a black hat with his wife, both in stylish shades, sets up new couple goals.

His fans flocked to the comment section of the post to praise the lovely couple and the Thor star. One of Chris Hemsworth’s fans wrote, “A perfect man.”

While another complimenting him wrote, “Love that your a loyal husband & family man”

Followed by users praising Elsa Pataky commented, “You have the most gorgeous wife in the entire world…. One lucky dude!” and, “Elsa is JACKED”

Another wrote, “Thor in family universe”

One of them commented, “Jhamping jhapang”

Check out their wholesome vacation pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

On the professional front, Chris Hemsworth was last seen in Netflix’s Extraction 2, and we are hoping to see him in the MCU as well soon as Thor, the goofy God of Thunder.

