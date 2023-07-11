The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has experienced a lot of changes in recent times that have generated a variety of responses from fans, some being extremely positive and some extremely negative. There are no doubts that Marvel has enjoyed a lot of success over the past two decades, but sadly, there has a steep decline in enthusiasm among fans due to several underwhelming projects of Phase 4 and Phase 5. However, if there’s one movie that fans have been eagerly waiting for is ‘Deadpool 3’ which sees Ryan Reynolds reprising the role of the popular comic-book character.

It has also been confirmed that Hugh Jackman will once again portray Wolverine in the aforementioned movie and a recent picture shared by Reynolds has made fans really excited. So much so that fans are now demanding Marvel to scrap the Multiverse Saga and give them something more interesting.

Marvel fans haven’t been happy with the way things are going in the MCU. Phase 4, in particular, faced harsh reception as fans found flaws in the structural aspects of the projects. Expectations were high for Phase 5 to rectify these issues, yet the initial film of this phase, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” left audiences greatly disappointed. The discouraging response to the movie made fans really worried about what was going to happen in the future.

Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ has been a glimmer of hope and fans are thrilled to see the iconic comic-book character on the screen once again. As soon as Reynolds shared the first look of Jackman’s iconic character from the upcoming movie, fans went berserk and shared their excitement by saying that they want to X-Men going against The Avengers in the future timeline.

One of the fans tweeted, “Scrap the Multiverse Saga and give us Avengers vs. X-Men.” Another social media user wrote, “Ik Hugh said it’s his last but this movie might motivate him to return for secret wars.” Meanwhile, another social media user tweeted, “That’s gonna happen in Secret Wars anyway.”

Scrap the Multiverse Saga and give us Avengers vs. X-Men — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 10, 2023

Ik Hugh said it’s his last but this movie might motivate him to return for secret wars — Dredagoat30 (@Dredagoat238) July 10, 2023

that’s gonna happen in Secret Wars anyway — Zay⚡️ (@rollupmywrist) July 10, 2023

With the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and the potential crossover between the X-Men and Avengers, the MCU has the opportunity to reignite the excitement that characterized its earlier successes. As Phase 5 progresses, fans eagerly await the unveiling of future projects that showcase the strengths of the franchise and restore its legacy as a cinematic powerhouse.

