Keanu Reeves stunned the world when he took on the role of Constantine in the 2005 film of the same name and since then, there have been a lot of rumors about the actor reprising his role in the long-anticipated sequel for DCU. If you are one of those who have also been waiting to hear something encouraging about Reeves returning as Constantine, then we have some really exciting news for you all.

The ‘John Wick‘ star brought the character of John Constantine, a demonologist, to life in the first movie, which blended multiple storylines from the comics into a thrilling battle between Heaven and Hell. For years, there have been reports of Keanu Reeves pushing for a sequel, and last year, Warner Bros. officially greenlit the second installment. However, with major changes happening at DCU under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the fate of the sequel was uncertain. But fans can now take a sigh of relief because the long-awaited movie is still on track.

While speaking in an interview with The Playlist, writer Akiva Goldsman, who is working on ‘Constantine 2,’ provided an exciting update on the film’s status. The writer stated that the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike has undoubtedly paused his writing projects, noting that his “pens are down.” Despite this, he assured the fans that the second film in the ‘Constantine’ franchise is still in the works, with Reeves returning as the titular character.

“My pens are down, so there’s nothing to do. But, yeah, those are the next things I’m writing when I’m allowed to write again. And I had already begun [I Am] Legend 2 when we started striking, and Frances [Lawrence], Keanu [Reeves], and I have broken Constantine 2. I just haven’t started typing yet,” Goldsman told The Playlist.

The ongoing WGA strike has delayed a lot of projects for Warner Bros. and Hollywood in general; and ‘Constantine 2’ seems to have joined the bandwagon as well. If everything goes well and the script gets completed by the end of the year, the film might enter production in 2024 and can be positioned for a highly anticipated release in 2025, which coincides with the original film’s 20th anniversary.

Without any doubt, the positive update from Akiva Goldsman serves as a ray of hope for fans of the franchise.

