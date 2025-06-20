Superman, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and others in key roles, is gearing up for its grand release next month. Since the movie marks the true beginning of the DCU (DC Universe), all eyes are set on how it performs in the domestic market, i.e., the North American box office. With less than a month to go, early projections of the film are out, and they suggest a good opening weekend. Keep reading for a detailed report!

James Gunn’s first directorial venture as the co-boss of DC Studios

The upcoming American superhero film marks James Gunn‘s first directorial venture after he became DC Studios’ co-chairman and co-CEO. It is scheduled to release on July 11, and there’s already good hype for the film on the ground level. As expected, the film is trending well among teenagers and adults, who the superhero brand mainly attracts.

Superman’s opening weekend projection at the North American box office

Very early projections of Superman suggested the 3-day opening weekend (July 11-July 13) would be above $120 million. However, the actual opening projected by various distribution sources is $90-$125 million at the North American box office, reports Deadline. This is slightly lower, considering the pre-release buzz, but there is a high chance that the film exceeds expectations with aggressive marketing close to the release date. Even word-of-mouth will be crucial.

Superhero fatigue is real, but in the case of Superman, there’s one thing working in favor: It starts a new chapter of the DCU, so the audience can expect some freshness and uniqueness.

Where does the projection stand in front of Man Of Steel?

With such a projected start, the upcoming magnum opus aims for a slightly slower start than 2013’s Man of Steel, starring Henry Cavill, if one considers the lower end of the projection. With the higher end of the projection, it will comfortably beat Man Of Steel. For those who don’t know, the Henry Cavill starrer opened at $116.6 million at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

