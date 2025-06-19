After back-to-back big successes like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is all set to entertain the audience with his funny side. Yes, with the highly anticipated The Raja Saab, the superstar will be seen in a different avatar, shedding his action image. It is expected to open big in India as well as overseas. So, the biggie is expected to rake in a superb day 1 collection at the worldwide box office. But will the actor score a hattrick of one significant milestone? Let’s discuss it below!

A few days back, the much-awaited teaser of the film was unveiled. Though it received criticism for its shoddy VFX and offering nothing exciting, it was praised for showcasing Prabhas in a fun avatar. After all the big fights in Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, his upcoming horror comedy fantasy film is a welcome change.

The Raja Saab will likely register a smashing day 1 at the worldwide box office!

The Raja Saab is already a hot property, especially in the Telugu market. With Prabhas’ presence, it is enjoying a decent buzz in the other regions, too. Backed by the Telugu and Hindi collections, the film is expected to register a smashing start in India. Even in the overseas market, the actor’s face value would fetch massive numbers.

Combining the Indian and overseas collections, The Raja Saab will comfortably hit a century at the worldwide box office. And if the film pushes itself more, it might give Prabhas a hattrick of the 150 crore gross milestone on day 1. Yes, you read that right!

Will Prabhas score a hattrick of 150 crore openings?

Prabhas already has two consecutive 150 crore+ openers globally with Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. For those who don’t know, Salaar amassed 159.56 crore gross globally on day 1. Kalki 2898 AD scored even higher with 173.44 crore gross coming in on the opening day. Now, if The Raja Saab crosses the 150 crore mark on the first day, it will be a hattrick of 150 crore openings for the superstar. Let’s see what happens!

Prabhas’ two consecutive 150 crore openings globally (gross collection):

Salaar – 159.56 crores

Kalki 2898 AD – 173.44 crores

More about the film

Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. It is reportedly made on a budget of over 350 crores. It is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

