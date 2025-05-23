Prabhas is currently one of the busiest Indian superstars. The actor has some really big films lined up, and most of them carry the potential to fetch massive numbers at the Indian box office. One of those big-ticket releases is The Raja Saab. It has been in the making for a long time, and while the makers did not reveal the exact release date, it is expected to arrive in theaters this year. Whenever the film comes on the big screen, it is ready to achieve one significant milestone for the superstar. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Telugu horror-comedy is a hot property in the Telugu market and is expected to mint big numbers. This comes as a fresh change from the actor, as the majority of his recent releases featured him in serious roles. It has been planned as a pan-India film and touted to be the next big success for the actor.

With The Raja Saab, Prabhas is chasing an important post-COVID milestone!

Irrespective of the content, The Raja Saab will comfortably achieve one important milestone for Prabhas at the Indian box office. Here, the milestone in the discussion is the net collection of 1500 crores in the post-COVID era. With four theatrical releases, the actor has come close to touching the 1500 crore mark in the domestic market.

Prabhas’ post-COVID run at the Indian box office

For those who don’t know, Prabhas’ first theatrical release in the post-COVID era was Radhe Shyam, which did a business of 105 crores at the Indian box office. It was followed by Adipurush’s 289 crores. His Salaar amassed 407 crores, while his latest theatrical release, Kalki 2898 AD, earned 653.21 crores.

Combining all four films, Prabhas’ cumulative collection post-COVID stands at a whopping 1454.21 crore net at the Indian box office. As we can see, he needs just 45.79 crores to hit the 1500 crore mark, and The Raja Saab will achieve this feat on the opening day itself.

Prabhas’ post-COVID run at the Indian box office (net collection):

Radhe Shyam – 105 crores

Adipurush – 289 crores

Salaar – 407 crores

Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores

Total – 1454.21 crores

