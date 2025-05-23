For Hollywood, it’s all going well, as after films A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, another film is heading for big success. Yes, we’re talking about Final Destination: Bloodlines. After registering a strong start, it maintained momentum over the weekend, and even on weekdays, it amassed impressive numbers. As a result, even before completing a week in theatres, it has emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing film in the franchise at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Final Destination: Bloodlines is enjoying a positive reception

Directed by Zach Lipovsky, the supernatural horror film is the 6th installment in the franchise. Upon its release on May 16, the film opened to highly positive reviews and was described as the most critically acclaimed film of the movie series. Even word-of-mouth is favorable among the ticket-buying audience. It helped the film earn smashing numbers both in the domestic and overseas markets.

Crosses the $121 million mark at the worldwide box office

As per Box Office Mojo, Final Destination: Bloodlines has amassed a solid $67.07 million at the North American box office in 6 days. In the overseas market, it has earned $54.10 million so far. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at $121.17 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

Domestic (North America) – $67.07 million

Overseas – $54.10 million

Worldwide – $121.17 million

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the 3rd highest-grossing film in the franchise!

With $121.17 million in the kitty, Final Destination: Bloodlines has surpassed Final Destination 3’s $118.89 million to become the 3rd highest-grossing film in the franchise. To grab the 2nd spot, it needs to cross Final Destination 5’s $157.88 million. As we can see, it needs just 36.71 million, which will be easily covered in the next few days.

Take a look at the run of the Final Destination films at the worldwide box office (from highest to lowest):

The Final Destination – $186.16 million Final Destination 5 – $157.88 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $121.17 million Final Destination 3 – $118.89 million Final Destination – $112.88 million Final Destination 2 – $90.94 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Lilo & Stitch VS Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office: Tom Cruise Tastes Defeat On Day 1 In Two Overseas Territories!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News