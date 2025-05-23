It would be safe to say that the Tamil comedy drama Tourist Family has passed the test during the mid-week blues. Although the box office collections went below the one-crore mark, M Sasikumar maintained a steady hold. It is now all set to become the fourth highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for the latest updates!

How much did Tourist Family earn in India?

Abishan Jeevinth’s directorial has completed three weeks in theatres, so a drop was inevitable. On day 22, Tourist Family earned 65 lakhs as per Sacnilk. It witnessed a decline of 8% compared to 71 lakhs earned on the previous day. The overall collections in India surged to 54.18 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 63.93 crores.

Will Tourist Family beat Retro?

Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer Retro made a bumper opening at the Indian box office. However, it soon crashed due to the mixed reviews. It has earned 54.44 crores so far. Tourist Family is now only 6.22 crores away from surpassing it and becoming the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

However, it is to be noticed that the daily earnings have dropped below one crore. If there isn’t any considerable growth during the fourth weekend, Tourist Family will not be able to take over the 4th spot.

Check out the top 5 Kollywood grossers of 2025 in India:

Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crores Dragon: 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crores Retro: 60.40 crores* Tourist Family: 54.18 crores*

Tourist Family Worldwide Box Office Collections

At the overseas box office, M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh starrer raked in 14.40 crore gross in 22 days.

The worldwide total now stands at 78.33 crore gross. Take a look at the detailed breakdown below:

India net: 54.18 crores

India gross: 63.93 crores

Overseas gross: 14.40 crores

Worldwide gross: 78.33 crores

*theatrical run, yet to conclude.

