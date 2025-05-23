Varsham Re-Release Box Office: Prabhas Fails To Beat Indra With 46.8% Less Tickets

Prabhas and Trisha’s Telugu re-release arrived in the theaters on May 23. But the film made its presence heard way before that with its ticket pre-sales on BookMyShow. The advance ticket sales of the romantic action film commenced five days back, and it ended its advance run with 34K ticket sales on BMS.

8th Best Ticket Pre-Sales

The romantic action film ended up recording the eighth-best ticket pre-sales for a Telugu re-release on BMS. It surpassed Prabhas’s last re-release, Mr Perfect, to occupy the 8th spot in the top 10. Mr Perfect now stands at number 9, followed by Siddharth’s Oy at number 10.

Varsham Fails To Touch Indra

Varsham fails to touch Chiranjeevi‘s Indra, which stands at number 7 in the list of top 10 ticket pre-sales for Telugu re-releases. Indra registered a pre-sale of 64K tickets on BMS.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Telugu re-releases on BMS.

Gabbar Singh: 175K Murari: 166K Businessman: 145K Arya 2: 103K Salaar: 102K SVSC: 78K Indra: 64K Varsham: 34K* Mr Perfect: 33K Oye: 30K

* includes 24-hour estimated ticket sales

Pushes Jr NTR’s Yamadonga Out Of Top 10

Jr NTR’s recent re-release found a spot in the top 10 but it has been pushed out of the top 10 immediately by Prabhas’s film! Yamadonga registered a ticket sales of 27K in advance on BMS. Interestingly, Prabhas owns three spots in the top 10 with Salaar, Mr Perfect and now Varsham!

Varsham Re-Release Ticket Sales Summary

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the ticket sales of the film on BookMyShow.

15 May: 7.23K

20 May: 5.36K

21 May: 7.07K

22 May: 13.43K

Total: 33.09K

