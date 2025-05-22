Dileep’s romantic comedy Prince And Family is running strong in the theaters and has earned a net collection of 11.79 crore at the Indian box office. The Malayalam film is the ninth successful film of 2025 at the Mollywood box office. However, it still has a few more days to go before it claims the hit verdict for itself!

How Much Does Prince And Family Need To Earn?

The film is mounted on a budget of 8 crore and with the 11.79 crore net collection in India, it has churned out a profit of 47.37% in 11 days at the Malayalam box office. However it needs to earn a total of 16 crore at the box office to claim a hit verdict!

Prince And Family Box Office Day 13

On the 13th day, the second Wednesday, May 21, Prince And Family earned 81 lakh at the box office. This is a drop of 17.3% from the previous day, which earned 98 lakh at the box office.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the romantic comedy.

Day 1: 90 lakh

Day 2: 1.05 crore

Day 3: 82 lakh

Day 4: 82 lakh

Day 5: 78 lakh

Day 6: 70 lakh

Day 7: 70 lakh

Day 8: 70 lakh

Day 9: 85 lakh

Day 10: 1.35 crore

Day 11: 75 lakh

Day 12: 98 lakh

Day 13: 81 lakh

Total: 11.79 crore

Dileep’s Film Axes Thudaram’s Profit!

Interestingly, Prince And Family in only 13 days, has surpassed the profits earned by Mohanlal’s recent biggie. Thudaram has churned out a profit of 29.34% at the box office in 27 days! Dileep’s film with a profit of 47.37% has surpassed Mohanlal‘s successful film!

Prince And Family Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the comedy-drama after 13 days at the box office.

India net: 11.79 crore

India gross: 13.91 crore

Overseas gross: 4.7 crore

Worldwide gross: 18.61 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

