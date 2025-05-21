The Dileep starrer Malayalam comedy drama Prince And Family has been witnessing a stellar run at the box office. On its 12th day, the movie maintains a good stronghold at the box office. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 12th day.

Prince And Family Box Office Collection Day 12

On its 12th day, the film earned 98 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of 30% since the movie amassed 75 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net box office collection of the film now stands at 10.98 crore.

The movie is now almost inching towards 11 crore. Not only this but Prince And Family has also raced past the lifetime collection of Dileep’s last theatrical outing by 51%/. For the unversed, Dileep’s last romantic comedy, the 2024 film, Pavi Caretaker earned just 5.3 crores with its lifetime collection at the Indian box office.

Hence, with its current India net collection of 10.98 crore, Prince And Family has raced past Pavi Caretaker’s entire lifetime by 51%. The film has been receiving a good positive word of mouth which is also reflecting in the collection. Despite a tough competition at the Mollywood box office by films like Thudarum and Alappuzha Gymkhana, the movie has been able to impress.

Budget Recovery

Prince And Family also recovered its entire budget recently and has been churning out some decent profits. Here are the details:

Budget: 8 crores

ROI (Return On Investment): 2.98 crores

ROI % : 37.25%.

The movie has been directed by Binto Stephen. It also stars Raniya Raanaa, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Siddique in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Sanal Dev.

