The Dileep starrer Malayalam comedy drama Prince And Family has been one of the most successful offerings from the Mollywood fraternity. On its 11th day, it managed to cross 12 crores. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 11th day.

Prince And Family Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the Dileep starrer earned 75 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 44% since the film amassed 1.35 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 10 crore.

The movie is currently the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It is now just 3.86 crores behind Mammootty’s Bazooka to become the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. For the unversed, Bazooka’s India net lifetime collection comes to 13.86 crore.

Prince And Family also recovered its entire budget successfully. For the unversed, the Dileep starrer was mounted at a budget of 8 crores. With its current India net collection of 10 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 2 crores. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 25%.

With this, Prince And Family also garnered profits of above 50%. Despite a strong competition at the Malayalam box office with films like Alappuzha Gymkhana and Thudarum, the Dileep starrer is managing to hold a strong momentum. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Binto Stephen. Apart from Dileep, it also stars Raniya Raanaa, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Siddique in the lead roles.

