The Soori starrer Tamil action-drama Maaman has been witnessing a decent run at the box office. It clocked in a good milestone on its 4th day. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Maaman Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the Soori starrer earned 2.05 crore when it came to the day-wise collection of the film. This was a drop of around 46% since the film amassed 3.85 crore on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 10.15 crore.

With this, the Soori starrer crosses 10 crores. Not only this but Maaman also surpasses the Sundar starrer Gangers by to become the 10th highest grossing Tamil film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Gangers was around 8.40 crore.

Check out the day-by-day breakdown of the action drama at the box office.

Day 1: 1.75 crore

Day 2: 2.5 crore

Day 3: 3.85 crore

Day 4: 2.05 crore

Total: 10.15 crore

Not only this but Maaman has also surpassed the lifetime collections of the Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menon starrer Kadhalikka Neramillai which garnered 9.65 crore. However, Maaman might face a stiff competition from films like Devil’s Double Next Level and Tourist Family at the box office. The film needs a consistency when it comes to the positive word of mouth.

Talking about the worldwide collection of Maaman, including the taxes, the gross collection of the film came to 11.97 crores. The film amassed 20 lakhs when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 12.17 crores. The movie has been directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj.

