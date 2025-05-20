M Sasikumar and Simran’s Tourist Family has surprised everyone with its fantastic outcome. Released amid minimal expectations alongside Suriya’s Retro, the film has emerged as a major success story, and it continues to unleash significant feats at the worldwide box office. In recent development, it has crossed one important milestone, joining Vidaamuyarchi, Dragon, Good Bad Ugly, and Retro. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

The Kollywood comedy-drama was theatrically released on May 1, clashing with Retro. It opened well in a limited number of screens, and thereafter, positive word-of-mouth helped it secure more screens and earn impressive numbers. Even during its third week, the film is doing well. Yesterday, it fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time, but still, a decent number was recorded.

Tourist Family crosses 75 crores globally

In India, Tourist Family earned 98 lakh on day 19, pushing the overall total to 52.13 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross collection at the Indian box office stands at 61.51 crores. In the overseas market, it has fetched a good 14 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 75.51 crore gross. Before ending the run, it is likely to touch the 85 crore mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 52.13 crores

India gross – 61.51 crores

Overseas gross – 14 crores

Worldwide gross – 75.51 crores

As we can see, Tourist Family has managed to cross the important milestone of 75 crores globally. With this, it has become Kollywood’s 5th film in 2025 to achieve this feat after Vidaamuyarchi, Dragon, Good Bad Ugly, and Retro.

Enjoys hefty returns at the Indian box office

Reportedly, the M Sasikumar and Simran starrer is made on a budget of just 16 crores. Against this, it has earned 52.13 crores domestically. If calculated, it enjoys an ROI (return on investment) of 36.13 crores. Calculated further, it equals an impressive 225.81% returns at the Indian box office. The film has secured a super-hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Post-COVID Box Office: 1400 Crore+ Cumulative Collection & 100% Success Ratio – King Khan, Take A Bow!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News