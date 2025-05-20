Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, featuring Tom Cruise in his iconic role of Ethan Hunt, has performed well so far at the Indian box office. Released on Saturday (May 17), the magnum opus didn’t get the benefit of the complete weekend, but still amassed a strong number in a couple of days. After crossing 35 crores in just 2 days, it had a real test yesterday, on the first Monday. While the recorded collection is decent, a much higher number was expected. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 report!

Faces a much bigger drop than expected on Monday

In the first two days, the star power of Tom Cruise and the Mission: Impossible franchise attracted the footfall. Also, since word-of-mouth has been favorable, it got that additional boost. The momentum was expected to be carried into weekdays, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. It was expected to earn in the range of 9-10 crores. Even 8 crores could have been a good result, but it didn’t happen.

With considerable drops in occupancy and a slight reduction in shows, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning managed to bring in an estimated 7 crores on the first Monday. Compared to Saturday’s 17.50 crores, it’s a drop of 60%, which is higher than expected. In isolation, it still looks decent and pushes the overall 3-day collection to 42.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 17.50 crores

Day 2 – 18 crores

Day 3 – 7 crores

Total – 42.50 crores

Though the drop is alarming, a steady hold from now onwards will ensure a good week 1 total for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. In the first 7 days, it is likely to cross 60 crores.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is all set to be Tom Cruise’s 4th highest-grosser!

Currently, the magnum opus is Tom Cruise’s 5th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office and today, it will cross Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’s 46 crores to grab the 4th spot.

Take a look at Tom Cruise’s top grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 120 crores Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 77 crores Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – 54 crores Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – 46 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 42.50 crores (3 days) Top Gun: Maverick – 35 crores

