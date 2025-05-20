A Minecraft Movie is the star of this summer as it nears the $1 billion milestone, and it has achieved another interesting feat. The film has beaten the worldwide haul of Bohemian Rhapsody and is just a few million away from beating Shrek 2 and Minions: The Rise of Gru. It still maintains a stronghold at the box office despite being available online. It seems people want to enjoy it on the big screens. Scroll below for more.

Bohemian Rhapsody is a 2018 biographical musical drama focusing on the life of Freddie Mercury. He was the lead singer of the British rock band Queen. Rami Malek played the titular role and won the Oscar for his performance. Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers appeared in supporting roles. As per the movie database, it had a budget of $52 million and grossed more than seventeen times the making cost.

As per Box Office Mojo‘s data, Rami Malek‘s film collected $216.66 million in its domestic run and $694.14 million overseas. Bohemian Rhapsody became the 75th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide with its $910.8 million global haul. A Minecraft Movie has snatched away that title from the musical this weekend.

Despite new releases, losing theatres, and being available online, A Minecraft Movie collected a solid $6.0 million on its seventh weekend in the United States. It has hit the $416.7 million cume in North America and overseas, earning $512.8 million cume. Therefore, the worldwide haul of this video game adaptation is a solid $929.52 million after its 7th weekend. Thus, Jason Momoa‘s film has beaten Bohemian Rhapsody to crack the top 75 all-time highest-grossers list. It is at #75 and will soon beat Shrek 2’s $932.53 million and even Minions: The Rise of Gru‘s $940.4 million global totals to move up in the list.

Jack Black and Jason Momoa starrer A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Final Destination: Bloodlines North America Box Office: Less Than $3M Away From Becoming 2nd Highest-Grosser In The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News