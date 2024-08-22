The A-list actors of the Hollywood industry, Rami Malek and Robert Downey Jr., popularly known for their lead characters in Mr. Robot and Iron Man films have had a strong friendship throughout the years. The pair who starred in Dolittle once opened up about the beginning of their friendship as Malek revealed a surprising detail about his co-star.

In a throwback episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Downey filled in as a guest host as Malek appeared for an interview while promoting their film, Dolittle. During the interview, the Marvel star admitted that he was a longtime fan of the actor and his work in the TV series Mr. Robot. The 59-year-old actor said, “I was such a fan of Mr. Robot, I basically emailed you, and I was serial texting you and I was trying to FaceTime you, and you didn’t let me weird you out and now we’re friends.”

Malek responded, “I couldn’t even believe it was you. For a second, I got the email from Robert and I thought, ‘Okay, somebody’s playing tricks on me.’ And then they kept coming and they were so witty.” Adding to it, Downey joked that he hired writers.

Malek continued sharing that he received so many emails that he eventually thought it was Downey himself. He emphasized the depth of their friendship, noting how meaningful it was when Downey visited him on set, to which Downey gushed that it was so “cool.”

Furthermore, in the interview, Malek revealed that Downey reached out to him for the role in Dolittle. He shared that although the calls for roles usually goes through agents, but “when RDJ calls you, it’s like, ‘Yeah, sure, I’ll come do it.’”

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor also expressed his honor to Avengers: Endgame star’s long career, adding, “I have a big crush on you. Thank you for everything you’ve done for film and cinema. All of these roles from Chaplin to Dolittle now, Iron Man. Everything that you’ve done has not only been something that we as actors look up to and admire, but you have taken so many of us under your wing and I am so appreciative.”

Dolittle was based on a 1920 children’s book series by Hugh Lofting. The movie follows the story of the famous fictional physician, now a widower, who isolates himself from his animal friends.

