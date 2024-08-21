Hollywood’s A-list actress, Nicole Kidman, has solidified her status as a legendary performer with critically acclaimed roles in films like Moulin Rouge! and The Hours, for which she won an Oscar. Her Hollywood breakthrough came with Days of Thunder, where she met another iconic star, Tom Cruise. The couple married in 1990, becoming one of Hollywood’s most famous pairs, but they ended their 11-year marriage in 2001. Despite the divorce, Kidman continued to emerge as a leading force in cinema, which was not without its challenges.

When Kidman won her first Oscar in 2003 for The Hours, she was struggling in her personal life. Despite the pinnacle of her professional career, she was coping with the recent finalization of her divorce from Tom Cruise. Reflecting on that time, Kidman shared with Dave Karger in his new book 50 Oscar Nights, “I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well. That’s what happens, right?”

During her acceptance speech, Nicole Kidman had an emotional moment, briefly breaking down before regaining her composure. She recalled, “Russell Crowe said, ‘Don’t cry when you get up there,’ and now I’m crying.” The music played her off the stage before she could finish her speech. Following the ceremony, Kidman had a strong urge to go home. She told Karger, “I’m not a big party girl, so I was going to skip the Vanity Fair party. Everyone was like, ‘You’ve got to go. You’ve got to walk through the party carrying your Academy Award.’ I said, ‘That just feels like gloating, and it doesn’t feel humble.’”

Despite her reluctance, Kidman attended the famed bash briefly, carrying her Oscar. She admitted feeling overwhelmed, emotional, and shaking, saying, “I didn’t enjoy it.” Kidman expressed regret over not fully embracing her Oscar win.

After the party, Kidman quietly returned to her hotel room and ordered takeout, which she ate on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel with her family. She had French fries and a burger and then went to bed, feeling a newfound desire for love in her life. She said, “That’s when it hit me. I need to find my love; I need a love in my life. Because this is supposed to be when you go, ‘This is ours.’”

Her Oscar night ended with a whimper: “I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight. If I ever won again, I’m telling you, I’d be out for 24 hours.” Fortunately, Kidman found her forever love with Keith Urban, whom she began dating two years later after meeting at a G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles.

Must Read: Tom Cruise Once Expressed His Views On Monogamy & It Was Poles Apart From His Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman’s “Monogamy Is Not A Natural Way Of Being” Statement

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News