Tom Cruise is one of the most popular stars worldwide. When it comes to pulling off deadly stunts, no one is even close to the superstar. The same could be said even about his personal life. Over the years, the Mission Impossible star has been embroiled in several controversies, most of which have been related to his love life or affairs. Keep reading to know more!

The Top Gun Maverick star is an exciting personality who grabs attention with whatever he does. However, this has turned out to be a big negative on several occasions, as he has attracted a lot of unwanted attention. Many times, his co-stars have talked about Tom being a magnet and highly popular among females. One such incident was shared by Tom’s co-star, who also talked about his alleged intense affair with Rebecca De Mornay.

Curtis Armstrong, who shared the screen space with Tom Cruise in Risky Business (1983), shared some shocking details about his co-star’s s*x life. In his memoir Revenge of the Nerds, Curtis talked about Tom’s intense affair with Rebecca De Mornay and shared more details.

Curtis wrote, “It’s no secret that Tom was engaged in an intense affair during the shooting with De Mornay. Returning one night, I found three or four girls young girls- late teens, I suspect – lined up in the hall outside of Tom’s room.”

He added, “I remember thinking, ‘Tom’s going to be really upset if these hot girls interfere with his Bible reading.’ So I asked them, with all the stern gravitas of my 28 years, if there was something I could do to help them. They just stared at me at that moment; Tom’s room door opened, and another girl came out, adjusting her hair and taking off down the hall, while the first girl in the line slipped into Tom’s room.”

The memoir further read, “This (Tom Cruise) was a young man who knew something about time management and understood how to successfully juggle Bible study with blowj*bs.”

Meanwhile, Risky Business, released in 1983, was a commercial and critical success, earning more than $60 million at the box office.

