Netflix’s longest-running Spanish fictional series Elite is back for its eighth and final season and Las Encinas will have a last showdown, exploring corruption, secrets, revenge, and sex. The Spanish drama first aired in 2018 and is set in a fictional high school and centers on the dynamic between three working-class students who attend the prestigious school on scholarships and their affluent classmates. The teen drama explores the complex relationships and conflicts that arise from the intersection of these differing social backgrounds.

As per Netflix’s synopsis, “Las Encinas will open its doors one last time in a new 8-episode season full of secrets, rivalries, corruption, and excess in the purest Élite style.” Read the rest of the story to know more about Elite Season 8.

Elite Season 8 Release Date

The official release date of Elite Season 8 is July 26 as set by Netflix. The production of the last season began in August 2023 and was wrapped up by December 2023.

Elite Season 8 Trailer

The official trailer of Elite Season 8 is not yet released; however, you can have a look at the teaser.

Elite Season 8 Cast

Viewers can expect to see familiar faces from past seasons alongside some newcomers. Mina El Hammani who played Nadia Shanaa will return for the last time while new faces like Nuno Gallego, Alexandra Pino, Mario Ermito, and Ane Rot will be joining the cast for season 8. The returning members include Omar Ayuso, Maribel Verdu, Valentina Zenere, Carmen Arrufat, Andre Lamoglia, Nadia Al Saidi, Ander Puig, Fernando Lindez, Gleb Abrosimov, Mirela Balic, Ivan Mendes, Alejandro Albarracin.

The eighth season is created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca.

Elite Season 8 Plot

Elite Season 8 is expected to shake things up at Las Encinas after the arrival of siblings Emilia and Hector Krawietz, who lead the school’s alumni association. They are expected to bring chaos with influence, corruption, and power, and will ruin the lives of those who become entangled with them. As per Netflix, only Omar will stand against them, determined to bring them down, as they embody everything that has always been wrong at Las Encinas.

You can watch Elite Season 1-7 on Netflix to jog up your memory before the final chapter arrives.

Must Read: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga On OTT: Here’s When & How To Watch This Chris Hemsworth Starrer Post-Apocalyptic Action Adventure Flick!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News