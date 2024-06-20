Everything To Know About Netflix’s Third And Final Vikings: Valhalla Season

Netflix’s historical drama Vikings: Valhalla has officially announced the premiere of its third and final season this year. The sequel to Michael Hirst’s Vikings revolves around the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived including Leif Eriksson, Freydis, and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. Created by Jeb Stuart, the final season is expected to pick up from where season 2 left off, as shown in the newly released trailer.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Release Date

The release date for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 is set for July 11, 2024, and the viewers will see the long-awaited arrival of Erik the Red as the final season is set seven years after the conclusion of Season 2.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Trailer

The official trailer of Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 was posted by Netflix which gives a sneak peek into the war and action coming this season. Here’s the official trailer:

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Cast

The historical saga will continue with a lot of familiar faces including Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, and Bradley Freegard. The guest stars include Pollyanna McIntosh, Soren Pilmark, Sofya Lebedeva, Florian Munteanu, and Goran Visnjic.

The show is produced by MGM Television; and Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri are the executive producers.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Plot

In the official trailer, Harold’s foreboding declaration sets the tone for the challenges that await the adventurers in the last season. The trailer shows Canute kneeling before Christina’s leaders and Freydis facing the threat of being burned at the stake. However, there are hints of new adventures as well as Leif encounters a mapmaker and expresses his desire to explore the far west. Meanwhile, Freydis and her struggling villagers contemplate whether it’s time to find a new home.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.

