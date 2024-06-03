Netflix's The Diplomat Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix’s political thriller The Diplomat, which premiered on April 20, 2023, was an instant success with Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell playing the role of American diplomats. The series debuted at #1 on Netflix Top 10 and is all set to bring the next chapter after a cliffhanger ending.

As the show’s first season concluded with British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) as the mastermind behind the bombing, the shocking twist sets the stage for an intense storyline in the next season. The first season received strong reviews and Russell’s performance was highly praised. The fans are now eagerly awaiting The Diplomat Season 2.

The Diplomat Season 2 Release Date

In June 2023, the filming for the next season of The Diplomat began in London. However, it was delayed by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. While the production resumed in December 2023, as per Screen Daily, there is no official return date announced for The Diplomat.

The Diplomat Season 2 Cast

The Diplomat Season 2 will bring familiar faces including Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Rory Kinnear, Ali Ahn, Michael McKean, and Ato Essandoh. Additionally, Allison Janney is added to the cast as Vice President Grace Penn.

The Diplomat Season 2 Plot

In the finale episode of The Diplomat Season 1, Kate and Austin discover that Prime Minister Trowbridge was the man behind the bombing. With this ending, a lot of questions are lingering which season 2 will have to answer. In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Sewell shared his thoughts about next season adding, “All I know is that if you resolve it one way or another too quickly, we’re screwed. I like to think there are enough problems to last us [a few seasons]. Who knows? I would like someone with a better imagination than mine to take over on that rather than follow my dumb suggestions.”

The Diplomat Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. Stay updated on Koimoi to learn more about Season 2.

