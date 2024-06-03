IT Prequel Welcome To Derry: Everything We Know So Far

After the It franchise came to an end, Max had planned to bring Pennywise, the Dancing Clow, back to the small screen with the upcoming prequel series Welcome to Derry. The TV show will be based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel, IT, entailing the origins of the evil character that terrorizes the town of Derry, Maine, every 27 years. After the success of the film adaptations starring Bill Skarsgård and Tim Curry, King was fully on board with It being used as an inspiration for its prequel series. Now that it’s official, let’s explore everything we know about Welcome to Derry.

When will Welcome to Derry release?

While Welcome to Derry was planned to premiere in October 2024, HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys confirmed that the show had a new release date and will now premiere in 2025 following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Who stars in Welcome to Derry?

As of now, Jovan Adepo, Stephen Rider, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, and Madeleine Stowe are confirmed to play in the thrilling TV show.

Who will play Pennywise?

Bill Skarsgård played the terrifying clown in the two instalments. However, he confirmed during a YouTube interview with Jake’s Takes in March 2023 that he won’t be reprising his role in the show. He said, “As of now, I’m not currently involved with it. If someone else gets to do it, my advice would be: Do it on your own. Make it your own. Have fun with it. What I found pleasurable about that character is how abstract he was.”

What to expect from Welcome to Derry?

As per the show creators’ statement, Welcome to Derry is about, “As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces. It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror.”

Trailer of Welcome to Derry

An official trailer for Welcome to Derry has not yet been released, but you can check out this fan-made trailer.

