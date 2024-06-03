Will The Outlaws Return With Season 4? Everything We Know So Far

The Outlaws has built a dedicated fan base over the years with its perfect blend of comedy and crime. The BBC and Prime Video series, which premiered in 2021, recently returned with its third season, once again winning over the audience.

Now that all five episodes of the new instalment are out, fans can’t help but wonder if there will be another season of the show. If you are also thinking about the same, here is all you need to know about the renewal status of The Outlaws Season 4.

Series Creator Stephen Merchant Revealed The Outlaws Season 4 Might Be Put on Hold

As of now, Prime Video has not renewed The Outlaws for season 4. At the same time, series creator Stephen Merchant has shared a rather disappointing update, stating that the third season could be the show’s last. The creator said that he feels exhausted after finishing a season and feels overwhelmed to think about how to start all over again.

“The problem at the moment is whenever I finish a project, I feel a bit burned out and need to take some time away to regroup,” Merchant told Deadline in an interview. Further elaborating, he said that the season 3 finale concludes the series in a good way. “I think this series concludes in a very nice way and hopefully might bring a tear to the eye, so if it does, then that would be great,” he added.

At the same time, this does not mean that curtains have been drawn on the show, as Merchant also mentioned ‘never say never’ while talking about a potential fourth season. So yes, there is still hope for a fourth season of The Outlaws. But even if it does get made, it will take a while before returning to the screens, as Merchant has expressed his desire for a break.

The first two seasons of the series were shot simultaneously and were released almost six months apart. The third season then premiered two years later. A similar timeline can be expected for The Outlaws Season 4 if the show gets renewed within the next few weeks. So, the potential release date of the next season lies somewhere in 2026.

The Outlaws stars Christopher Walken as Frank Sheldon, Stephen Merchant as Gregory Dillard, Rhianne Barreto as Rani Rekowski, Gamba Cole as Christian Taylor, Darren Boyd as John Halloran, Clare Perkins as Myrna Okeke, Eleanor Tomlinson as Gabby, and Jessica Gunning as Diane Pemberley; who are all expected to reprise their roles if the show returns with a fourth season.

