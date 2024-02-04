Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus Dune: Part Two has a stellar star cast, and the film is gearing up for its release next month. Timothee Chalamet is a young and talented actor and will be reprising his role as Paul Atreides in this upcoming film. Zendaya, Josh Brolin, and more are part of the old cast, while the new members include Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Today, we bring you the cast’s reported salary.

The pre-bookings for this Timothee Chalamet-led film started on January 26, 2024. The early fan screenings will reportedly take place on February 25. Keep scrolling for more.

Dune: Part Two will carry forward Paul Atreides’ journey toward revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Timothee’s character would struggle to prevent a terrible future, and as Zendaya recently revealed, the ending would be tragic. She told Comic Book that there is betrayal and loss as well.

Showbiz Galore has reported the Dune: Part Two cast’s salary. Check it out here:

1. Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides

He is playing the lead in this Denis Villeneuve-helmed film. His character Paul Atreides is called the Muad Dib by Fremen, and he has been allegedly paid $3 million for his role. The actor succeeded at the box office with his last film, Wonka.

2. Zendaya as Chani

The Euphoria star plays the part of Chani, a young Fremen woman and love interest of Paul Atreides. In the first film, she reportedly had only seven minutes of role. She is earning $2 million for romancing Timothee.

3. Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Rebecca Ferguson appears as Paul’s Bene Gessent mother, Lady Jessica. She is also a concubine to Paul’s father and predecessor, Lelo Atreides. She took home $600K for playing the role in Dune: Part Two.

4. Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Austin Butler is a new addition to the cast of Dune 2. He will be playing the role of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen’s youngest nephew, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. He has received $250,000 for his character.

5. Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

The Oppenheimer star will appear as the Emperor’s daughter, Princess Irulan. The Oscar-nominated actress has been paid $300,000 for the part.

6. Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

The wrestler-turned-actor is known for playing Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He will be playing the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonen and the older brother of Feyd-Rautha. He received $1 million for the part.

7. Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV

The veteran star is one of the big names joining the cast of Dune: Part Two. He will be seen as Emperor Shaddam IV, the Emperor of the universe. The senior actor has received $200,000 for his role.

8. Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Josh Brolin, known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will return as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part Two. His character is the former weapons master of the House of Atreids and Paul’s mentor. Josh has received $500,000 for the part.

Timothee Chalamet led Dune: Part Two will be released on March 1, 2024.

