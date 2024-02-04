If there’s one movie that MCU fans hope to see in the future, it is Spider-Man 4. A lot has changed in the Marvel Cinema in the past few years. But Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man has been consistent since 2016. In December 2021, we got a multiversal glimpse with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising the webbed superhero and fighting the bad guys alongside Tom’s Spidey. The movie ends on a tragic note, with some major cliffhangers. Hence, there is always a hope to see the fourth film.

Recently, a new report mentioned that Tom Holland is doubtful about his return as Peter Parker in MCU’s Spider-Man 4. The report mentions that the Uncharted actor is unsure about the movie as director Jon Watts, who directed the trilogy, might not be a part of the project. Jon’s dismissal from the fourth movie will reportedly affect Tom’s decision to continue with the franchise. However, we believe that’s not going to happen at all.

Here’s Why Tom Holland Won’t Easily Give Up On Spider-Man 4

With his numerous movies and shows, Tom Holland proved he is a director’s actor. Even before Holland got his solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, he appeared in Captain America: Civil War, directed by the Russo Brothers. Since then, he appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In every non-Spider-Man movie, Tom’s character has something solid to offer. It shows the actor trusts other filmmakers with the treatment of his webbed superhero. So even if Jon Watts won’t direct the fourth film, it’s highly unlikely that Tom will quit the MCU due to him.

Whenever Tom Holland was asked about the Spider-Man 4 movie, he always maintained that he loves the superhero and would return if there was a great story. It shows that the actor prioritises an excellent story for Peter Parker over anything else. In the past, Holland expressed that he was very protective of Spider-Man. He wants to protect his legacy and will return if there’s a compelling story. The writing process got delayed last year due to the writer’s strike. However, as things have now sorted out, we can safely assume that the team is working together to develop a riveting story that will convince Tom to put up the suit again.

Spider-Man: No Way Home ends on several cliffhangers. Tom Hardy’s Venom has learned about Spidey. Peter Parker’s girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and everyone else have forgotten the memories and faces of their friendly neighborhood superhero. Whether it’s due to death or memory loss, Peter lost everyone who meant the world to him. There’s no Tony Stark or Aunt May to mentor and guide him anymore. He is all by himself. So there is so much Marvel can do with Peter’s story and change his fate completely.

Considering Kevin Feige and the team are aware of what Tom Holland and Spider-Man mean to the fandom, we can rightly say they won’t treat us with a mediocre story in the fourth film.

Until Marvel Studios and Tom Holland officially announce that the actor won’t return in Spider-Man 4 movie, there’s no reason for us to believe that he’s dissociating himself from the project. There’s so much potential with Peter’s arc and so much for Tom to offer to the character he loves the most.

Do you think there should be a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

