The Spider-Man Homecoming franchise led by Tom Holland has been a successful affair for the Marvel-Sony combined universe. A fourth installment is reportedly in the developing, and as per sources, Netflix’s Daredevil producer Drew Goddard is being considered to direct Spider-Man 4. The last film in the franchise came out in 2021, and it became both critically and commercially successful mainly because of the inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men along with the villains in their films and Charlie Cox’s brief cameo as Matt Murdock.

Holland first appeared as Peter Parker in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and in 2017, he got his first solo movie. The audience loves the young actor and just can’t wait to catch him by web-slinging here again, especially after the emotional turmoil he went through in the 2021 film. He matured a lot after the incidents of No Way Home, and it is like a new beginning for Peter. Scroll below for more.

The three installments in the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise have been directed by Jon Watts, and as per industry insider Daniel Richtman, Jon has not yet been locked in to be Spider-Man 4’s director. Daniel also claimed that Drew Goddard is being eyed to replace him and carry forward the franchise. Besides, Goddard other directors are also being allegedly considered by the Studios.

For the unversed, Drew Goddard was the executive producer/writer on Netflix’s Daredevil series led by Charlie Cox. As per ComicBookMovie, the director also helped with the screenplay of the first two Avengers films in an uncredited manner. He had been the EP for The Defenders, also a Marvel show. There has been no confirmation about Goddard being Spider-Man 4’s director; hence, we will treat this as a rumor.

After the rumor came out, netizens reacted to it on social media platform X. Let us look at some of them.

One user wrote, “That would be an interesting shift. Hell, have him direct this entire set of films like Jon Watts did with the previous Spider-Man trilogy. It would certainly fit the more grounded and gritty world Peter Parker would be in after No Way Home.”

Another said, “Producer of Netflix daredevil directing the next Spider-Man? Sign me up!!!”

A third user wrote, “Maybe Spider-man 4 will be in good hands. Well…long as Sony or even Marvel Studios doesn’t interfere.”

One user reminded how last James Gunn revealed that Drew Goddard, along with Jeremy Slater and others helping him craft the new DCU, as they wrote, “Drew Goddard wasn’t in James Gunn’s DC room?”

Another said, “DONT LET HIM LEAVE DC.”

One fan wrote, “Amazing. Yes. This needs to happen.”

Followed by, “Holy shi*, this is gonna be peak.”

And, “If he directs, then take all my money.”

Spider-Man 4’s release date has yet to be disclosed by the studios.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Ditched Amber Heard While The ‘Real Gentleman’ Elon Musk Came To Rescue, Thus Beginning Their Romantic Saga!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News