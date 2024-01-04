Selenators are over the moon as their icon, Selena Gomez, is probably enjoying her happiest phase after a long time. The Only Murders In The Building actress attended the Lakers game with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. They constantly chit-chatted while holding hands, and fans couldn’t keep calm. Scroll below for all the details!

In December 2023, Selena confirmed her romance with record producer Benny. Fans had previously missed the hints, including his presence at her birthday party and her shout-out for his cookbook. They have reportedly been together for over six months.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez make their first public outing

The couple proudly flaunts their relationship in PDA moments on Instagram. And now, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have made their first public outing. They attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat game and looked the happiest together!

Selena went for a black ensemble and completed her look with a long black and white coat and long silver boots. On the other hand, Benny looked vibrant in a floral jacket and beige pants.

They enjoyed lengthy conversations by the courtside as they held each other’s hands. There were also cute moments as Sel looked at the camera and waved at her fans with all smiles.

Fans seem to be finally accepting Selena Gomez’s relationship with Benny Blanco

Fans are super happy for Selena Gomez and are finally rooting for their relationship!

A user wrote, “Selena happy and thriving meanwhile the girls on twitter miserable and very much single”

Another commented, “I hope Selena Gomez has found her true love this time, don’t want to see her sad again tbh”

A Selenator reacted, “you can tell he really likes her”

“Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco are truly a great couple, as they not only showed love and support for each other at a Lakers game, but also inspired and delighted fans around them,” read a comment.

A fan reacted, “I’m happy for her. She seems happy! That’s all we want in life is to be happy.”

Take a look at the viral video shared by Pop Base below:

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco at the Lakers game. pic.twitter.com/TGHfsDumOT — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 4, 2024

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s relationship timeline

In December 2023, Selena Gomez confirmed her romance with Benny Blanco by sporting a diamond ring with the initial ‘B’ on it. She also shared a selfie, and fans quickly noticed that the mystery man looked similar to the Single Soon producer. There was a lot of backlash, with many claiming he is ugly and she deserves better. But Sel maintained she’s really happy and he’s better than all her ex-boyfriends.

What is Selena Gomez upto these days?

On the professional front, Selena Gomez broke a million hearts as she hinted at her retirement from music. She informed fans that her upcoming album may be her last. The beauty will now be focussing on her acting career.

She is also gearing up for Only Murders In The Building Season 4.

