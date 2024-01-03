Selena Gomez was head over heels in love with Justin Bieber. The couple was in a relationship for as long as 8 years. But it was complicated, and they broke up multiple times. It was 2018 that marked the final end of their togetherness. But did you know the romance cost her friendship with sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner? Scroll below for all the details!

During the tenure of 8 years, Justin was accused of cheating on Selena. In fact, they were both also romantically involved with other people when on break. The Baby singer dated Hailey Baldwin and Sofie Richie, among others, while Sel briefly romanced Zedd and The Weeknd!

When Selena Gomez unfollowed the Jenner sisters

A lot of noise was made when Selena Gomez unfollowed The Kardashians stars on Instagram. Reports suggested that Kylie Jenner was getting close to Justin Bieber at the Coachella 2014. She, along with her sister Kendall Jenner, was also secretly meeting JB behind his girlfriend’s back, which left her jealous and furious.

Kylie Jenner’s flirting with Justin Bieber left Selena furious

A source close to US Weekly informed, “Selena felt Kylie was flirting with Justin. It got messy. Selena said the Jenner girls were flirting with Justin and his crew. She was pissed and overreacted.”

Selena Gomez was later seen reconciling with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars in California. Sources later revealed that they had sorted their issues, and all was well.

“Selena has no issues with the Jenner girls. They had an issue but they have cleared it up. She has always liked the Jenner girls. They had been fans of Selena since they were young,” clarified the report a few days later.

Did Hailey and Kylie bully Selena Gomez?

Over the years, Selena has maintained her distance from the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. In fact, they are all super close to Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Last year, Selenators lost their calm after they noticed Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner were reportedly bullying Selena Gomez. Their story on “laminated brows” received a lot of backlash, which was seemingly in reference to a video of Sel saying she accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows.

Selena Gomez is now dating Benny Blanco

In December 2023, Selena Gomez confirmed that she had moved on from Justin Bieber and is now dating Benny Blanco. The record producer was brutally trolled because of his looks, but Sel came to his rescue. She also clarified that he is a better partner than most of the guys she has dated.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Aaron Rodgers, Calls Him “Aassh*le” Over Linking Him To Deceased S*x Offender Jeffrey Epstein, Netizens Recall His Scandalous Moments!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News