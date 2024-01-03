Jimmy Kimmel is not happy being dragged and associated with deceased s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. American football quarterback for the NFL’s New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers, got a piece of Kimmel’s mind for alleging that many people, including Kimmel, do not want Epstein’s List containing his associates’ names to be publicly released. Scroll below for more.

On Tuesday, while chatting on the Pat McFee show, Rodgers made his wild claim, and it came up when the disgraced financier Epstein’s name came up. A few days back, a US District Judge ordered the release of the court documents, including the names of his associates. Epstein was accused of s*x trafficking, and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of helping Epstein.

After Aaron Rodgers’ baseless claim allegedly implying that Jimmy Kimmel might have been in some way associated with Jeffrey Epstein, the talk show host fired back at him via social media. Kimmel took to his X handle and reposted the clip and wrote, “Dear Aassh*le: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.”

Kimmel continued, “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up, and we will debate the facts further in court.” He also tagged Aaron Rodgers to his post. Check it out here:

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

Netizens took to the comment section to call out Jimmy Kimmel by bringing up several moments from the past that do not show the talk show host in a good light.

One user wrote, “Jimmy Kimmel is a Pedophile. Pass it on.”

Another wrote, “You shamelessly pushed a vaccine to your fanbase that in no universe had time to be tested, and now it’s killing people and making them sick. They’ve obviously got something on you….”

This was followed by, “Maybe you shouldn’t have fondled so many women live on TV in the 90’s, Mr Man Show. You were all about groping them gals and smiling.”

One wrote, “You’re a scumbag Kimmel. You couldn’t handle a fraction of the lies and hate you’ve personally dished out.”

Another user said, “Wasn’t your BFF Adam the personal chef for Epstein? Don’t you guys spend holidays together?”

A netizen said, “Check the list for “Karl Malone“

And, “Hey Jimmy — Why did you have Tom Hanks do a skit on your show sexualizing little girls where he called a child a “s*xy baby” and you had her sing “Talk Dirty To Me”. Do you think it’s cool or funny to s*xualize children? Also, why did you run another skit on your show featuring an FBI-identified pedophile symbol in it and a pizza? Pizza is also another pedophile code that’s also been confirmed by the FBI, DOJ records, and local law enforcement agencies. These are quite the coincidences!”

