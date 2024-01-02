James Bond is the most dapper spy in the history of fiction, and any actor playing the role of 007 felt the jazziness of the character. For example, Daniel Craig once admitted that playing Bond helped him avert his mid-life crisis. Craig appeared in five Bond movies before retiring from the role, and the producers are still hunting for the next actor to play the character.

He made his Bond debut in 2006 with Casino Royale, and his last outing was No Time to Die, which came out in 2021. Many believe that Craig’s portrayal of the character has been praised and appreciated the most after Sean Connery. He stepped into the role at a time when films with similar subjects, like The Bourne Identity and the Mission: Impossible franchise, were entertaining the audiences full-fledgedly.

Daniel Craig was around 38 when he was roped in for James Bond’s role, and some people go through their mid-life crises at that time. During that time, people tried to relive their youthful days through fast cars or engaging with young women, but Daniel didn’t have to do all that as he got to live that via his Bond movies.

As per Daily Record, Daniel Craig, expressing his thoughts, said, “I hope I’m not going to have a mid-life crisis. I mean, I’m having a mid-life crisis as they go; I’m driving around in an Aston Martin and wearing sharp suits and sort of going around with beautiful girls.”

Craig continued, “I’m acting my mid-life crisis out on movies.” In 2008, he became the People’s second Sexiest Man Alive after Hugh Jackman. He also turned 40 that year and said, “Turning 40 meant less to me than I thought it would.”

Daniel Craig also opened up about how his life changed after getting the role of James Bond. The actor said, “I just wanted to make a living out of it. You know, pay the rent and enjoy it. But the idea of making lots of money and being this successful didn’t cross my mind.” As per the media outlet, his Bond flick Quantum of Solace became one of the highest-grossing films in 2008.

The James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and her team are looking for an actor to take forward Craig’s legacy. They were reportedly very fond of the Luther actor Idris Elba, but he allegedly turned down the offer. MCU star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is one of the strong contenders to play 007 in the future. There has been concrete news about that on that front.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Superman: Legacy: Production Update, Cast & More, Here’s Everything We Know About This James Gunn-Directed DCU Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News